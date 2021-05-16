Kelly Ripa Shows Off New Eyebrows With Eminem Energy

Kelly Ripa just wowed Instagram with a brand new look. The 50-year-old talk show queen's weekend story was a stunning and close-up selfie showing off her flawless and thick brows, with the blonde seen shouting out a brunette finish for eyebrows that were perfectly penciled-in and possibly a result of micro-blading. On Saturday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host snuck in a quick selfie for her 2.9 million followers, and she was shouting out another celebrity during the showoff. Check it out below.