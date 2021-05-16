Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Rocks Enjoys Mommy Duties In Skintight Spandex

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Bikini Two Months After Baby

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Kelly Ripa Shows Off New Eyebrows With Eminem Energy

Kelly Ripa close up
Gettyimages | Dominik Bindl
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa just wowed Instagram with a brand new look. The 50-year-old talk show queen's weekend story was a stunning and close-up selfie showing off her flawless and thick brows, with the blonde seen shouting out a brunette finish for eyebrows that were perfectly penciled-in and possibly a result of micro-blading. On Saturday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host snuck in a quick selfie for her 2.9 million followers, and she was shouting out another celebrity during the showoff. Check it out below.

Brand New Look

Kelly Ripa and husband in sweatshirts
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelly didn't confirm a micro-blading situation, one that comes with tattooing, but she did shout out someone who offers the trend as part of their services. The former sitcom star, all good looks, appeared impeccable as usual, snapping herself in a linen cream t-shirt, discreet gold necklaces, and thick-rimmed black glasses, also wearing her trademark blonde hair parted down the middle.

Looking close to 35 than 50, the mom of three highlighted her brows, writing: "THE BROWS ARE FINALLY BACK."

See More Photos Below!

Kelly Ripa glasses selfie
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly had also picked a well-known music face for the music accompanying the story. The star was listening to "Just Lose It" by 48-year-old rap superstar Eminem. The daytime host, last year revealing she uses a simple and $8 Dove soap bar as her daily skincare routine, also managed to pull off casual weekend chic while still looking effortlessly classy.

Kelly, who has been opening up on her beauty secrets, is seemingly proof that a multi-millionaire status doesn't necessarily come with $$$ products as must-haves. See her Dove advice below.

 

$8 Dove Bar

Opening up to NY Mag in 2020, the daytime host revealed the humble Dove bar as one of the products she can't live without.

"I started using it when I got a sample in the hospital right before I brought home my son, Michael, who is now 22 years old. Before you leave, they hand you your baby and a leaflet about how to care for your baby. Seriously, a leaflet," she said, adding: 

"Even if I’m staying in the most luxurious hotel that gives you all the fancy soaps and shampoos, I bring my own bar of Dove soap." More photos below!

$10 Refresher

Also listed was the $10 Jao Refresher, something Kelly said she sprays into her jacket "and then put my face into my jacket and inhale it. It takes me away. And it works. Except I just found out that it apparently doesn’t kill norovirus or coronavirus."

Kelly did, however, go pricier with her $175 Uma Oils. The star continues to make headlines for defying her age, now matched by 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, who turned 50 at the end of March.

Latest Headlines

Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump 'Betrayed' His Supporters 

May 16, 2021

Kylie Jenner Whips Hair In Bikini With 'Vibe' Reveal

May 16, 2021

Iggy Azalea Rocks Enjoys Mommy Duties In Skintight Spandex

May 16, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Bikini Two Months After Baby

May 16, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Israel An Apartheid State

May 16, 2021

Dan Crenshaw Says Trump Is Not The 'Devil,' But Not Jesus Either 

May 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.