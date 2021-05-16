Elise Stefanik Says Donald Trump Is 'An Important Voice In The Republican Party'

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her post as House GOP conference chair last week for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Unlike the vast majority of her colleagues, Cheney has made sure to reject Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, acknowledging that Democrat Joe Biden won it legitimately.

Cheney was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is more moderate than Cheney, but perceived as a Trump loyalist.

Stefanik addressed Cheney's recent comments in a Sunday interview with Fox News.