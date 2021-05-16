Trending Stories
Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump 'Betrayed' His Supporters

GOP Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming blasted former President Donald Trump on Sunday, accusing him of betraying his supporters.

Trump maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race thanks to widespread electoral fraud, though there is no evidence of that.

Cheney has been one of few Republicans willing to refute Trump's claims.

She also voted to impeach the former commander-in-chief on a charge of inciting an insurrection earlier this year, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the election.

Betrayal 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Shutterstock | 233418403

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Cheney whether she is "alienating" millions of Trump voters by repeatedly slamming the former president.

Cheney argued that Trump deliberately "misled" his supporters by lying to them about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"Those millions of people that you mention who supported the president have been misled. They've been betrayed. And certainly, as we see his continued action to attack our democracy, his continued refusal to accept the results of the last election, you see that ongoing danger."

'Nation Of Laws'

Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, argued that Trump is "causing people to believe that they can't count on our electoral process to convey the will of the people."

"We have to be a nation of laws," she stressed, noting that she does not regret standing up to Trump and condemning his actions and rhetoric.

Cheney has already paid a price for refusing to support Trump. Earlier this week, she was removed as chair of the House GOP conference and replaced by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Saving GOP

Cheney told Wallace that she is "firmly committed" to leading the GOP back to its roots and stressed that her party must defend the U.S. Constitution.

The congresswoman described the controversies surrounding her ouster as a "battle for the soul" of her party.

"I think that what we have seen over the course of the last couple of weeks is really the opening salvo in what is a battle for the soul of the Republican Party, a battle for the soul of our democracy," she said.

Support For Cheney 

Trump celebrated Cheney's ouster and slammed her as a "bitter, horrible human being." A few Republicans jumped to Cheney's defense, however.

As reported by CNN, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney warned that Cheney's removal will "cost" the GOP voters, while Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst suggested that Cheney is a victim of "cancel culture."

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, meanwhile, said that voters don't care about the drama surrounding Cheney and Trump, while Florida Sen. Rick Scott claimed that "no one" is interested in the issue.

