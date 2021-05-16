Iggy Azalea Rocks Enjoys Mommy Duties In Skintight Spandex

Iggy Azalea was "good morning sunshine" today as she braved the outdoors and pushed April 2020-born son Onyx around in his designer stroller. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from celebrating her baby boy turning one, made her weekend Instagram activity all about being a mom, with two photos showing the "Fancy" hit-maker out on a walk and with Onyx. Iggy, who just promised her 14.5 million followers pricey Louis Vuitton merch in a prize giveaway, had kept up the $$$ via her Fendi stroller. Check it out below.