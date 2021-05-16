Iggy Azalea Rocks Enjoys Mommy Duties In Skintight Spandex

Trending Stories
Iggy Azalea holding her baby
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea was "good morning sunshine" today as she braved the outdoors and pushed April 2020-born son Onyx around in his designer stroller. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from celebrating her baby boy turning one, made her weekend Instagram activity all about being a mom, with two photos showing the "Fancy" hit-maker out on a walk and with Onyx. Iggy, who just promised her 14.5 million followers pricey Louis Vuitton merch in a prize giveaway, had kept up the $$$ via her Fendi stroller. Check it out below.

'Good Morning Sunshine'

Iggy in colorful dress
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy continues to make headlines for her son, this after a concealed pregnancy. Late last year, the Aussie called it quits with 24-year-old boyfriend and baby daddy Playboi Carti, with things turning ugly as the blonde accused Carti of cheating.

The photos, seen below, opened with Iggy looking back at it while on a daylit path and with Onyx in his high-end stroller. The Grammy nominee was flaunting her famous body in gray-blue and skin-tight leggings, also rocking a matching and sleeveless crop top.

See More Photos Below!

Iggy and a stroller
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Sending out major mom vibes, but also flawless style ones, the "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper held a bottle of VOSS water, with the next photo bringing her Amazonian and 5'10'' frame all boss energy as she posed with feet square and offering a better view of the stroller. "Good morning sunshine," Iggy wrote for a total 500,000 likes in just two hours.

"Mommy duties look good on you," one fan quickly replied. "New classic always lookin like a classic," another added.

Scroll For His Birthday Photo!

Iggy and her baby in a stroller
IggyAzalea/Instagram

On April 28 and with comments disabled, Iggy updated her Instagram with photos of Onyx playing at home as she gushed over her baby turning one. The star told fans: "Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖🥳 I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."

Iggy never announced that she was expecting, even sparking speculation she'd been inspired by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. More photos below!

Breaking Her Silence

Iggy announced Onyx's arrival in June, writing: "I have a son.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she added. The rapper later alleged that Playboi Carti abandoned his son over Christmas 2020.

