Demi Rose Enjoys Juicy Cocktail With Minidress Surprise

Demi Rose is offering outdoor cocktail action in her weekend minidress, and it was all juice from the super-healthy and mostly-vegan model today. Posting for her 16.4 million Instagram followers, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off a vintage-effect and figure-flaunting minidress as she chilled on an outdoor terrace, with the photo-heavy post then taking the British beauty to a field for a bit of a surprise. Demi, who tagged herself in Ibiza, Spain, also took a moment to shout out someone special to her. Check it out below.