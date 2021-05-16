Demi Rose Enjoys Juicy Cocktail With Minidress Surprise

Scroll for the photos. Today's ones took a break from seeing Demi shout out Pretty Little Thing - the star has been going non-stop for the clothing brand she's fronted since October 2020, recently dropping jaws with her "paradise" post in a sleeveless pink dress.

Demi's Sunday shots came with her at a blue table and amid other outdoor diners. The formerly London-based sensation, going for an all-white look, was snapped rocking a retro '50s vibe as she showcased her famous silhouette in a cut-out and lace-finished mini, with cat-eye shades matching the dress.