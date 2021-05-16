Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast's New Pink Hair Brings Minidress 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

Demi Rose Enjoys Juicy Cocktail With Minidress Surprise

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is offering outdoor cocktail action in her weekend minidress, and it was all juice from the super-healthy and mostly-vegan model today. Posting for her 16.4 million Instagram followers, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off a vintage-effect and figure-flaunting minidress as she chilled on an outdoor terrace, with the photo-heavy post then taking the British beauty to a field for a bit of a surprise. Demi, who tagged herself in Ibiza, Spain, also took a moment to shout out someone special to her. Check it out below. 

Weekend Treat

Demi Rose picking lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Today's ones took a break from seeing Demi shout out Pretty Little Thing - the star has been going non-stop for the clothing brand she's fronted since October 2020, recently dropping jaws with her "paradise" post in a sleeveless pink dress.

Demi's Sunday shots came with her at a blue table and amid other outdoor diners. The formerly London-based sensation, going for an all-white look, was snapped rocking a retro '50s vibe as she showcased her famous silhouette in a cut-out and lace-finished mini, with cat-eye shades matching the dress.

See More Photos Below!

Demi Rose on a terrace
DemiRose/Instagram

All bouncy hair and shouting out hairstylist Fay Browne, Demi showcased her orange juice cocktail, one that took on a smoothie finish as the star flicked her hair and flashed her bra.

A swipe to the right brought a little more. Here, Rose was out in the wild and amid tall grasses and under blue skies as she seemed to have ditched her underwear. "Serving you cheeky," the model wrote for a total 75,000+ likes in just 25 minutes. Click and swipe for the field action - scroll for more photos.

'Healthiest' Person People Know

Demi, who suffered from an eating disorder leaving her weight as low as 80 pounds, is now recovered. She's also opened up on her diet and favorite foods. In 2018, the model reve:aled:

"Everyone says I'm the healthiest person I know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter." Demi did add she feels she gains weight easily, though "Any bad thing I eat my body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!"

More photos below!

Reveals Guilty Pleasure

Rose, last year showing off her vegan chocolate cake and super-healthy sushi, has even detailed exactly what she eats in a typical day.

"For breakfast it's usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood. For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!"

Demi continues to encourage body-positivity, although she was sadly body-shamed by a troll during her London lock-down in 2020.

Latest Headlines

Dan Crenshaw Says Trump Is Not The 'Devil,' But Not Jesus Either 

May 16, 2021

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

May 16, 2021

Chanel West Coast's New Pink Hair Brings Minidress 'Ridiculousness'

May 16, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

May 16, 2021

Adam Kinzinger Says He 'Would Love To' Move On From Trump, But He Is Still Leader Of GOP

May 16, 2021

Liz Cheney Discusses Running For President

May 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.