Dan Crenshaw Says Trump Is Not The 'Devil,' But Not Jesus Either

In an interview with NBC on Sunday, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas discussed former President Donald Trump's influence on the Republican Party.

Speaking with Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Crenshaw declined to say whether he believes Trump is still the leader of the GOP and refrained from praising or criticizing him.

However, Crenshaw argued that the GOP should move on from Trump -- who, it seems, still has a strong grip on the party -- and suggested that mainstream media is too focused on the former commander-in-chief.