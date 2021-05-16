Chanel West Coast's New Pink Hair Brings Minidress 'Ridiculousness'

Chanel West Coast picked no less than three outfits for her big pink hair debut this weekend. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star, posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, sent out major hair goals and style as she updated from the MTV set, with three shots showing off the "No Plans" hit-maker's fresh new locks, this as she makes headlines for recently debuting green hair. Chanel was all legs and loud colors as she went both crimped and straight, and fans are sending the LOL Cartel founder the thumbs-up. See why below.