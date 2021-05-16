Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is sending out burger action and major bikini energy in an Instagram post dedicated to all things pink. The 42-year-old reality star and Poosh founder went for a full photo dump earlier today, posting for her 121 million followers, sharing throwbacks of herself in a variety of pink outfits and even including a moment when 36-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian was expecting daughter True Thompson. Kourtney, who just revealed her 100% vegan diet, is clearly not excluding America's favorite snack. Check it out below.