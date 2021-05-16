Kourtney Kardashian Snacks On Burger In Bubblegum Bikini

Scroll for the photos. They come as the E! star continues to make major headlines for her new relationship with 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Keeping her rocker boyfriend out of it today, the mom of three opened stunning fans in a sheer pink and black lace nightie, one worn as an evening dress and with strappy black heels.

A quick swipe to the right brought the swimwear as Kourtney was snapped in a tiny, bubblegum-pink string bikini and poolside, also munching on a burger.