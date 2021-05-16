Trending Stories
Liz Cheney Discusses Running For President

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with ABC News that was broadcast on Sunday, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney discussed running for president in 2024.

Cheney voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, but became one of his fiercest conservative critics following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Unlike most of her colleagues, Cheney has rejected Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden won the race legitimately.

This has made her a target of right wing attacks. Most recently, Cheney was removed as chair of the House GOP conference and replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Standing Up To Trump

This Week host Jonathan Karl noted that Republicans who stood up to Trump, like former Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Crocker of Tennessee, were "effectively run out" of the GOP, asking Cheney whether she thinks the same will happen with her.

"This isn't about policy. It's not about whether you like his tweets or you don't like his tweets," Cheney said.

"It's about the attack on the Capitol. And the fundamental attack and continued -- and that's important -- continued assault on the foundations of the republic."

Trump 2024

As Karl pointed out, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio recently said that Trump would win both the GOP nomination and the general election if he decides to run for president in 2024.

Most polls suggest that Trump would be a strong favorite to win the Republican primary, but, according to Cheney, Jordan is wrong.

"It's not the first time Jim has been wrong, and I'm sure it won’t be the last time. And I think there are millions and millions of Republicans who won't let that happen again," she said.

Cheney 2024

Karl repeatedly asked Cheney whether she is thinking about launching a presidential campaign in 2024. 

The Wyoming congresswoman dodged the question, but conceded that her father -- former Vice President Dick Cheney -- would like her to run.

"Look, I think it's really important that we as Republicans be in a position where we can present to our voters... a set of issues and policies that -- that reflect conservative principles," Cheney said.

"Would your father like to see you run?" Karl asked.

"Well, yeah, but he's my dad, so... He's not objective," Cheney replied.

2024 Polls

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Trump recently confirmed that he is thinking about launching a comeback presidential campaign in 2024, but has yet to officially declare.

As reported by The Hill, a survey from GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio found that Trump would convincingly win the Republican primary. 

If he decides against running, however, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence would most likely be favored to win the nomination.

Trump, who is no longer on good terms with Pence, has also floated picking DeSantis as his running mate.

