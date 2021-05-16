Liz Cheney Discusses Running For President

In an interview with ABC News that was broadcast on Sunday, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney discussed running for president in 2024.

Cheney voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, but became one of his fiercest conservative critics following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Unlike most of her colleagues, Cheney has rejected Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and acknowledged that Democrat Joe Biden won the race legitimately.

This has made her a target of right wing attacks. Most recently, Cheney was removed as chair of the House GOP conference and replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.