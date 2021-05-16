Denise explained that the location of her home is one of the reasons she's so stressed out about her daughters hitting the road.

"It terrifies me with the driving," she said. "Especially in Los Angeles, with the freeways, the canyons, the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway). It scares me."

Denise revealed that she originally tried to restrict Sami to only driving around their neighborhood, but "that didn't last long."

Kelly's advice to Denise was to move to New York City. She joked that her kids would lose their desire to possess a driver's license if they lived in the crowded metropolis.

"Well, you know what, they both want to move to New York," Denise said.