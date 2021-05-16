LeAnn Rimes Shares Grassy Bikini Pic & DNA Test Results

LeAnn Rimes chose the perfect bikini to pay homage to her Irish roots for a recent photoshoot. In her latest Instagram share, the "Blue" songstress shone like an emerald in a swimsuit that doubled as camouflage due to her choice of sunbathing spot. However, LeAnn wasn't just posting on IG to show off her summer bod. She informed her followers that she had taken a DNA test, and she shared the results with them.

