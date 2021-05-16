Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

Scroll for the photo, one that came with CALIA's #ChooseYou, a hashtag that's now used by others shouting out the stylish apparel range.

The photo showed Carrie backed by grass and on steps, using them to support herself as she delivered a quad-building lunge. The blonde, showing off her world-famous legs, stunned fans in her tight shorts, also going for a crisp-white and loose workout tank, plus white running sneakers. Braided hair and the star seen breathing as she delivered her move completed the shot.