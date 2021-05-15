Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Done Nothing Wrong: 'I'm Not Going To Back Down'

In an interview with Newsmax that was broadcast on Friday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia addressed news reports of her confrontations with Democratic lawmakers.

Greene's presence in the United States Congress has generated a lot of controversy, largely due to her outspoken support for former President Donald Trump and far-right conspiracy theories.

Greene has also been criticized for sparring with House Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Marie Newman of Illinois and Eric Swalwell of California.