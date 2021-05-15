Donald Trump Rages At 'Disgusting' Media & 2020 Polls In Furious Statement 

In a scathing statement released Saturday, former President Donald Trump took aim at news media and 2020 presidential election polls.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden in an electoral landslide, with the Democrat managing to win traditionally red states like Georgia.

Republicans failed to win control of the House of Representatives, though they made gains, and lost the United States Senate.

None of this came as a surprise to most pollsters, but, according to Trump, the 2020 elections were actually "rigged" for Biden and the Democratic Party.