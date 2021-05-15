Donald Trump Slams Karl Rove: 'He's Totally Ineffective'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday ripped into longtime Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove, calling him "totally ineffective."

Rove -- who was former President George W. Bush's deputy chief of staff -- supported Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, but later blamed the former president for Republican losses in Georgia's runoff elections.

Democrats managed to win two key Senate races in the state of Georgia in the 2020 elections, which allowed them to take control of the Senate.

According to Trump, all Rove and his associates are trying to do is take money from gullible conservatives.