Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Deeply Unwell,' Needs Professional Help

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern for GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's mental health on Friday.

Greene, an ardent ally of former President Donald Trump, was elected to Congress last November.

She has come under fire for endorsing numerous far-right conspiracy theories, including the bizarre QAnon theory, according to which Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-eating Satanists.

The congresswoman has repeatedly taken aim at Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives in the House, claiming that they support terrorism and want to turn the United States into a socialist nation.