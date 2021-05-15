Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini On Malibu Beach

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Becomes A Doll In Multicolor Bikini

Celebrities

Madison Pettis Stuns In Shiny Bikini During Vacay With Olsen Twins' Sister

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Deeply Unwell,' Needs Professional Help

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern for GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's mental health on Friday.

Greene, an ardent ally of former President Donald Trump, was elected to Congress last November.

She has come under fire for endorsing numerous far-right conspiracy theories, including the bizarre QAnon theory, according to which Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-eating Satanists.

The congresswoman has repeatedly taken aim at Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives in the House, claiming that they support terrorism and want to turn the United States into a socialist nation.

Ocasio-Cortez Says Greene Needs Help

"I mean, this is a woman that’s deeply unwell, and clearly needs some help," Ocasio-Cortez told a group of reporters, according to New York Daily News.

She added that Greene has also lashed out at other Democrats in the House.

"Her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now. You know, it’s at this point I think the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members, as well. And so, you know, I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by a proper professional."

Greene

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks in response to CNN unearthing a since-deleted Facebook video from February 2019, which shows Greene in front of Ocasio-Cortez's office.

In the video, Greene is seen speaking through the mail slot in Ocasio-Cortez’s office door and telling the congresswoman to "stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve."

"If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap," she says in the clip, which can be viewed below.

Video

As the video shows, Greene and several other individuals vandalized Ocasio-Cortez’s guest book, drew a border wall on one of the pages and slammed the progressive congresswoman as "crazy."

Anthony Aguero, a conservative commentator and activist who participated in the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, is seen in the clip as well.

"Bye. Bye. Bye, AOC. Ocasio-Cortez. Bye, bye, baby. Bye-bye, baby. Bye-bye, little baby girl. Ocasio-Cortez, she went and hid. She couldn’t take it," Greene can be heard saying in the now-viral footage.

Greene Responds 

Greene responded to criticism in an interview with Newsmax

The congresswoman said that she was doing "citizen lobbying" when she went to Ocasio-Cortez's office, noting that she had to use the mail slot because the progressive refused to address her concerns.

According to Greene, Ocasio-Cortez never faces her critics and seems very reluctant to debate her own ideas. "This is her pattern. She doesn't talk to anyone. She just hides in her office all day long and refuses to explain her policy," she said.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Slams Karl Rove: 'He's Totally Ineffective'

May 15, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Unconventional Toilet Habits With Bathroom Photo

May 15, 2021

Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Doesn't Have Trump's 'Energy'

May 15, 2021

Liz Cheney Says She Regrets Voting For Donald Trump, But 'Was Never Going To Support Joe Biden'

May 15, 2021

Prince Harry & Orlando Bloom Are Pals, But Katy Perry Once Criticized Meghan Markle: 'Kate Won'

May 15, 2021

Madison Pettis Stuns In Shiny Bikini During Vacay With Olsen Twins' Sister

May 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.