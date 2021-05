Scroll for the photo. It comes just a few days after Karl made headlines for saying: "Weird things happen in our bed at night" as he filmed wife Kaley cooing over the couple's "foster fail" pooch Dumptruck Dumpy.

The image, taken on a toilet and with the camera facing towards the floor, showed the neat tiling inside the actress' $12 million Hidden Hills home, plus two bare feet facing forward and a little pair of black booties lined up in front of them.