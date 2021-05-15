Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Doesn't Have Trump's 'Energy'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took a shot at President Joe Biden on Friday, hours after meeting with him for the first time in Biden's presidency.

Speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity, McCarthy said that the 78-year-old Democrat doesn't have the "energy" of his predecessor, as reported by The Hill.

According to McCarthy, Trump -- who is 74 years old -- took phone calls from GOP leaders himself and didn't rely on staff, while Biden seems to lack the energy necessary to be an effective commander-in-chief.