Liz Cheney Says She Regrets Voting For Donald Trump, But 'Was Never Going To Support Joe Biden'

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said in an interview on Friday that she regrets voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Though a staunch conservative who agrees with Trump on most issues, Cheney has emerged as one of the former president's fiercest conservative critics.

She voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year and repeatedly criticized him for refusing to acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential race.