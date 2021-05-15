Harry said that his former life as a British royal was like "a mixture between being on The Truman Show and being in a zoo." He's trying to leave that dog and pony show behind him by building a new life in Montecito, California, but the move across the pond didn't help him completely avoid some of the more annoying aspects of being a public figure who people around the world are fascinated with.

“Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, ‘cause he’s down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi,” Harry said. “He sent me a photograph."

According to Harry, the photo was of a paparazzo with a "massive camera" who was snapping photos of Katy and Orlando out with their baby girl, Daisy Dove.

“How is that normal, how is that acceptable?” Harry continued.