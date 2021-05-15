Prince Harry has befriended one of his famous neighbors. As reported by Page Six, Harry revealed that Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom has proven to be a valuable pal by helping him avoid run-ins with pesky paparazzi. Orlando lives in the same neighborhood as Harry and his wife, former Suits star Meghan Markle, and it seems as though he keeps a watchful eye out for celeb stalkers.
Harry mentioned Orlando during an appearance on Dax Shephard's “Armchair Expert” podcast. Unfortunately, he didn't reveal whether Meghan is also on friendly terms with Orlando's fiancée, American Idol judge Katy Perry, or whether Meghan is cool with a negative remark that Katy once made about her.