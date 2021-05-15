Kelly Clarkson Learns Something 'Terrifying' About Serial Killers From Bailey Sarian

Kelly Clarkson interviewed a lot of celebrities this week, including Amy Adams, Lauren Graham, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mariska Hargitay, and Seth Rogen. However, one of the most watched recent video clips on The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel was her entertaining interview with someone with a less recognizable name, Bailey Sarian of Murder, Mystery & Makeup fame.
Bailey is a beauty vlogger who has combined two popular forms of online entertainment: true crime podcasts and beauty tutorials. On her YouTube page, viewers can watch her apply cosmetics as she informs them about infamous crimes like the Manson murders.