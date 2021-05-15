Kelly Clarkson Learns Something 'Terrifying' About Serial Killers From Bailey Sarian

Bailey went on to point out that most serial killers don't seem like "monsters" to those around them.

"They're like the normal people who live next door who had a really rough life," Bailey said.

Kelly clearly didn't like what she was hearing.

"Well, that is terrifying news," she said. "I mean, we have a whole campaign on here called 'Good Neighbor,' and I'm terrified officially of my neighbors who might not be good."

Kelly went on to joke about the possibility that a neighbor "fell off their horse and bumped their head and might kill me now."

The talk show host concluded the interview by confessing that her own vivid imagination has made it impossible for her to enjoy the true crime genre, but she praised Bailey for being "innovative" and "hilarious."