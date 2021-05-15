Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Savannah Chrisley is stunning fans in an aqua bikini and funky tie-dye pants to shout out someone who does her a lot of favors. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star today popped up on her Instagram stories to shout out Candace Marino - a.k.a. "The LA Facialist," the celebrity-adored beauty therapist caters to some of Hollywood's most high-profile stars, and Savannah is a client. On Friday, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, now running her best-selling makeup brand, took a moment to make it #birthday and #bikini. Check it out below.