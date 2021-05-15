Savannah Chrisley Stuns In Bikini With Birthday Energy

Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley is stunning fans in an aqua bikini and funky tie-dye pants to shout out someone who does her a lot of favors. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star today popped up on her Instagram stories to shout out Candace Marino - a.k.a. "The LA Facialist," the celebrity-adored beauty therapist caters to some of Hollywood's most high-profile stars, and Savannah is a client. On Friday, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, now running her best-selling makeup brand, took a moment to make it #birthday and #bikini. Check it out below.

Big Birthday Energy

Savannah Chrisley laughing
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Savannah, who has been showing off her flawless skin as she continues to promote her sell-out and December 2020-launched cosmetics line, posted a group photo, one also bringing in BFF and Nashville-based stylist Chadd Bryant.

The photo showed Savannah and her small crowd indoors and in full vacay mode. The gorgeous blonde, seen in the middle, was stunning fans with her super-slim figure, seen in a bright blue halterneck bikini top, one she'd paired with blue and purple tie-dye pants as she also rocked shades.

Knows When To Send Wishes

The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley, fresh from wishing her dad a happy birthday and admitting she doesn't know how old he is, wrote: "Happiest birthday @thelafacialist! We love you so much Candace!"

Candace's famous client list includes the likes of 42-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian, supermodel Miranda Kerr, and singer Grimes. Savannah, meanwhile, is going full-steam with makeup over beauty products, although she has just asked fans what kinds of fragrances they'd want to buy from her. See more photos below!

Makeup Brand Sells Out

Savannah Chrisley in jeans and top
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah's brand was only weeks old before the star was announcing "insane" numbers of sales. Retailing a $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit, the attractively-priced merchandise comes with cute pastel packaging and a strong message from its famous founder.

"I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right," she writes. More photos below!

There's A Pattern

Savannah is following in the footsteps of other reality queens who've earned big bucks with beauty. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner lead the way with KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, but it's not just an E! affair. Also launching her beauty brand with success has been VH1 face Angela Simmons, with mom of three Kristin Cavallari just this month kicking off her Uncommon Beauty brand.

Also running cosmetics or beauty empires are singers Lady Gaga and Halsey, "Rare" hit-maker Selena Gomez, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, plus sweetheart Jessica Alba.

