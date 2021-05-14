Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Amazing' Solution To Bloating

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco was today so convinced of her "amazing" solution to bloating, she even pulled out a giant bag of potato chips to prove her point. The 35-year-old sitcom star is the new celebrity face of feminine wellness supplements brand Olly, and her Friday Instagram stories were all about how she's 100% behind the brand she fronts. Kaley, who is extremely picky about her promos and regularly confirms "this isn't an ad" as she shouts out her favorite companies, was getting paid here, but it was worth it for the tip alone.

'These Little Lifesavers'

Kaley Cuoco pills promo
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for Kaley's Olly action. The bubbly blonde, who last year fronted coffee giant Starbucks, had been filmed inside her $12 million Hidden Hills home and looking summery, relaxed, and gorgeous. The girl behind Penny, seen in a Breton striped shirt and slouchy pants, was seated at a table, holding Olly tablets, and saying:

"Hey guys. By now you know I'm partnered with my favorite supplements brand Olly," adding that was here to talk about "this specific one today: Beat The Bloat."

'Obsessed'

Keep scrolling for the photo. Kaley said it's something she doesn't leave the house without. The star promoted the dandelion and ginger ingredients as she touted the product now also fronted by 41-year-old actress Rebel Wilson, writing:

"THESE LITTLE LIFESAVERS ARE FILLED W POWERFUL DIGESTIVE ENZYMES LIKE FENNEL AND GINGER TO HELP WITH WATER RETENTION, BLOATING, UPSET STOMACH ETC!"

Kaley then revealed she should "probably take them right now" since she "just at this entire bag of chips." See it below.

Scroll Her Home Workout Below!

Kaley Cuoco with chips
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, who keeps her body in tip-top shape with trainer Ryan Sorensen and just recently made headlines for her "cute" weekend one-piece, announced her Olly gig earlier this month, telling fans:

"I’m beyond thrilled to announce my partnership with @ollywellness in support of their #FutureIsFemale line of supplements which was created to address feminine health and wellness," adding:

"Meet their newest addition - HAPPY HOO-HA! 💗With a name like that, you know it’s gotta be good!"

Keep scrolling for her workout video below.

Muscle Machine

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley's pandemic workouts have been making headlines, with the star even fashioning DIY ones from her luxurious kitchen. The actress, who is a yoga queen but has been hitting the cardio heavy of late with her home gym equipment, has been digging merch from celebrity-adored workout brand SoulCycle, also working out with 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco.

Kaley continues to make headlines for 2020-premiered HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. The series has now been renewed for a second season. Sister Bri also features in the thriller.

