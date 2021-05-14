Trending Stories
Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini On Malibu Beach

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Defends X-Rated Instagram Photos

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Her Pretty Little Thing In String Bikini

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Celebrities

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's Ex-wife Both Called Out Ben Affleck Over Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

Instagram Models

Demi Rose All Bounce With Curly Bikini Surprise

Demi Rose Becomes A Doll In Multicolor Bikini

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose just bumped up her status to "Demi Doll," and it came with a ™. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation, followed by 16.4 million on Instagram, is fresh from a super-colorful and upbeat update, one seeing her rocking a summery bikini and teasing that she's a doll. Posting ahead of the weekend, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off her stunning swimwear style as she promoted the brand she's fronted since October 2020, but the caption brought a major twist. Check it out below. 

That's Demi Doll ™

Demi Rose picking lemons
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Demi, who has made 2021 headlines for her "English Breakfast Tea" photo and just this week showed off bouncy locks in a bikini surprise, was back to showing her fun side. The British beauty's two photos showed her stunning on an outdoor ocean path in Ibiza, Spain. 

Tagging herself at "Ibiza Magic Island," Demi rocked a cut-out pink-and-orange bikini top, pairing it with a  miniskirt cover-up. All cute face with rosy cheeks and a matching hair tie, Demi wrote: "Demi Doll ™ @prettylittlething ad."

See The Photos Below!

Demi, whose golden tan is now year-round as she calls the Mediterranean home following her 2020 U.K. departure, smiled in the first photo, going more demure in the second as she toyed with her hair and looked downwards.

Quick to reply was affordable clothing brand PLT. "OH YES WOW," the label wrote. Demi made headlines last fall for becoming the trendy brand's latest brand ambassador, with December 2020 seeing Rose release her own PLT edit. Click here for the photo - scroll for more snaps!

Scroll For More Photos!

Demi Rose smiles in Egypt
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi had abided by Instagram's #ad. Pay on the platform correlates with following, something that experts at Vox have weighed in on. 

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Demi's following is rising by about 100,000 a week. She hopped up from 10 million Instagram followers in 2019 to 15 million in 2020. More below.

Stuns After Eating Disorder Recovery

Demi has bravely addressed her past body issues, ones that saw her weigh as little as 80 pounds back when she suffered from an eating disorder. Rose, now recovered and largely enjoying a vegan lifestyle full of smoothies and sushi, has opened up on her mindset.

"One day I woke up and realized I had to get better for myself. I started going to the gym, eating normally, and now I'm so confident with my body,"

Demi even picks her own lemons now she lives in Ibiza.

Latest Headlines

Liz Cheney Says GOP Can't Win As Party Based On 'Foundation Of Lies'

May 14, 2021

Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

May 14, 2021

Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Maxie's Rattled And Brook Lynn's Irate

May 14, 2021

Ashanti Rocks Flawless Fashion-Forward Look In Kenya

May 14, 2021

Donald Trump Wants Credit For Coronavirus Vaccines: 'Just A Mention Please'

May 14, 2021

Meghan McCain Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Republicans Look 'Psychotic'

May 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.