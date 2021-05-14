Demi Rose Becomes A Doll In Multicolor Bikini

Demi Rose just bumped up her status to "Demi Doll," and it came with a ™. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation, followed by 16.4 million on Instagram, is fresh from a super-colorful and upbeat update, one seeing her rocking a summery bikini and teasing that she's a doll. Posting ahead of the weekend, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off her stunning swimwear style as she promoted the brand she's fronted since October 2020, but the caption brought a major twist. Check it out below.