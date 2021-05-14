Liz Cheney Says GOP Can't Win As Party Based On 'Foundation Of Lies'

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming argued Thursday that the Republican Party needs to move forward without former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, who was removed this week as chair of the House GOP Conference, has long been one of Trump's most vocal conservative critics.

The Wyoming congresswoman has repeatedly criticized the former commander-in-chief for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the United States government earlier this year.