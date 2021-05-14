Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Scroll for the video. Aguilera, whose merch includes the $65 RAINBOW MESH TANK and the $25 Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear she was wearing a modified version of, updated with a collage forming a video. The Grammy winner, who had posed with others and mannequins, had shown off an '80s look that was 2021 ready, seen in an unbuttoned white shirt and Y-front boyfriend underpants.

A caption from the singer announced her new collection, one that comes less than a year after she made headlines for penning a letter to her LGBTQ fans.