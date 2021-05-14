Christina Aguilera Shows Trans Support In Boyfriend Underpants

Christina Aguilera isn't just talking LGBTQ support. The 40-year-old today delighted her 7.3 million Instagram followers by announcing a clothing collection fully backing two trans-strong organizations, with the "Stripped" singer dedicating her Friday post to the exciting news. Christina's new clothing collection comes as pride merch, with the blonde also backing TransTech Social and TransLash Media, organizations working with trans and LGBTQ individuals amid adversity. Aguilera had gone for an underpants look in her post - check out the announcement below.