General Hospital fans may feel as if Maxie has been pregnant forever, but spoilers hint that she's finally going to give birth soon. However, her baby swap plan with Brook Lynn just hit a new snag and she'll be scrambling during the show airing on Monday, May 17.

During Friday's episode, Maxie headed to General Hospital to meet with her alternate doctor, given Britt's absence. Maxie took her supposed nurse with her, and Peter surprised her there. Naturally, she wasn't thrilled about that.