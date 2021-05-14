Trending Stories
Ashanti Rocks Flawless Fashion-Forward Look In Kenya

Ashanti rocks a bold lip and delicate dress with statement jewelry.
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Singer-songwriter Ashanti stunned her 6.2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, in which she posed in a gorgeous outdoor spot while rocking a chic look. The photo was captured while Ashanti was spending some time in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the geotag.

In the image, she perched atop a rock formation with various signs affixed to it on terracotta-colored plates. Some provided road markers, giving drivers certain directions, while others merely proclaimed the name of nearby locations, such as Kingfisher Picnic Spot. 

Beauty In Nairobi

Ashanti stretches out in a colorful bikini.
Instagram | Ashanti

Several plants were growing up towards the sunshine, the vibrant green contrasting beautifully against the worn brown stone. In the background, several large, leafy trees were visible, adding some color to the landscape.

The blue sky with fluffy white clouds sprinkled over certain portions peeked through the rustling leaves, and Ashanti sat in the middle of it all, looking like a complete smokeshow.

She tagged the Instagram pages of designer brands Chanel and Dior in the image, cluing her fans in that she was rocking a high-end look.

Serving Up A Look

Ashanti served up some major elegance in a white blouse that showed off her curvaceous figure without clinging too tightly, the fabric draping beautifully over her arms. The garment had a structured collar and a tie detail near the throat, adding a slightly retro vibe to the crisp white top.

She paired the blouse with olive green trousers that had an elasticated cuff on the bottom, and were cropped to end just an inch or two above her ankles. The pants highlighted her shapely lower body, and she looked stunning in the ensemble.

Natural Stunner

She finished off the look with a few accessories that packed some major style. The first was a floppy wide-brimmed hat in a camel shade that looked gorgeous against the deep raven hue of her wavy locks, which cascaded down her chest.

The brim of the hat cast shade over her stunning features, and she rested one hand on her thigh while the other went to the edge of the headwear. She also added a pair of bold sunglasses, and tied it all together with some metallic flat sandals that added a bit of sparkle to the outdoor look.

Flawless Fashion

Her fans loved the ensemble, and the post racked up over 48,700 likes within 16 hours of going live.

"The Internet is undeserving!!" one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Peace and serenity this is a whole vibe," another chimed in.

When it comes to her attire, Ashanti isn't afraid to make a major style statement, and she frequently treats her Instagram audience to glimpses into her looks. Back in September 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she had jaws dropping with a zip-up printed bodysuit that hugged every inch of her curvaceous figure.

