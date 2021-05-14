Ashanti Rocks Flawless Fashion-Forward Look In Kenya

Singer-songwriter Ashanti stunned her 6.2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, in which she posed in a gorgeous outdoor spot while rocking a chic look. The photo was captured while Ashanti was spending some time in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the geotag.

In the image, she perched atop a rock formation with various signs affixed to it on terracotta-colored plates. Some provided road markers, giving drivers certain directions, while others merely proclaimed the name of nearby locations, such as Kingfisher Picnic Spot.