Although Greene was not a congresswoman at the time of the 2019 video, she has recently confronted Ocasio-Cortez.

As reported by CNN, Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday afternoon by shouting at her for her support of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Ocasio-Cortez ignored Greene throughout the encounter with the exception of one moment when she turned around and raised her hands into the air.

Greene recently challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the Green New Deal.

"She's a chicken. She doesn't want to debate. I don't think the debate has been agreed to yet," she said to reporters after the Wednesday encounter.