Ron DeSantis Says He Will Pardon Floridian's Who Violate Mask Laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again taking a stand against mask mandates supported by Democrats.

As reported by The Hill, DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday that revealed he would pardon Florida residents who violate mask mandates.

DeSantis, who is seen as a contender for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination, has been defiant against coronavirus restrictions throughout the duration of the pandemic.

The executive order provides a sixty-day reprieve to anyone who is convicted or facing charges for violating local Florida coronavirus restrictions.