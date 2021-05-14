Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sofia Vergara Rocks String Bikini For '90s Sunscreen Surprise

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini On Malibu Beach

News

Donald Trump Indictment: Sealed Indictment Reportedly Issued Against Trump, Will Become Basis For Impeachment

US Politics

Donald Trump Supporters Spied On FBI To Discredit Critics, Report Says

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Rocks Tube Top For Louis Vuitton Surprise

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Fiery Personality In Ribbed Minidress

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is proving she's more than just a pretty face. The 46-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder today went with an extra-fiery caption as she updated for her 2 million Instagram followers, with a figure-flaunting photo showing the blonde asserting her personality as well as her flawless sense of style. On Friday, and just in time for the weekend, Larsa shared a stunning ribbed minidress shot as she honored her lucrative Pretty Little Thing partnership, but it was more than just the clothes. Check it out below.

Kicking Off With Louis Vuitton

Larsa Pippen on kitchen counters
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one seeing the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen blend affordable fashion with high-end goods. The Chicago-born star, who regularly shows off her designer brands, had gone with the most iconic one of all as she posed with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton purse. 

The photo showed Larsa standing by chic stone walls and in her signature folded-leg pose as she rocked a clingy and chocolate-brown minidress in rib knit. A gold-locked LV bag upped the $$$ as Larsa mentioned both PLT and her designer edge.

See The Stunning Shot!

Looking casual in chic Vuitton sneakers, Larsa tagged both Louis Vuitton and Pretty Little Thing, then delivering a caption, one seeing the mom of four write: "If you don’t turn your life into a story, you just become a part of someone else’s story. "

Larsa then confirmed the dress as being from affordable clothing giant PLT before stating the obvious - the bag alongside the shoes were courtesy of Kardashian-adored brand Louis Vuitton. "Dang," a fan quickly replied. See more photos after the snap!

Personality Game Strong

Larsa Pippen on steps in sneakers
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa, largely in the news of late for briefly dating married and 24-year-old NBA player Malik Beasley, was last year in the news for seeing her high-profile friendship with reality queen Kim Kardashian fall apart. The star was unfollowed by the Kardashians, but she spoke her mind after the event, saying: 

"I didn’t feel any type of way.  I just felt like, do what’s best for your family.  I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together." More photos below!

Big Love For Kim K

The influencer was careful not to shade 40-year-old Kim, adding: "I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it.  I was in a situation when Scotty and I had our issues."

Larsa continues to make headlines for her two-decade marriage to former Chicago Bulls player Scottie. The two parted ways in 2018, but their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Sasha And Cyrus Have An Intense Confrontation

May 14, 2021

Bulls Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Wizards & Cavaliers

May 14, 2021

Worst Quarterbacks Of All Time

May 14, 2021

Iggy Azalea Rocks Tube Top For Louis Vuitton Surprise

May 14, 2021

Sofia Vergara Rocks String Bikini For '90s Sunscreen Surprise

May 14, 2021

Who Is The Actress Who Plays Young Katy Perry In The 'Electric' Music Video?

May 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.