Larsa Pippen Flaunts Fiery Personality In Ribbed Minidress

Larsa Pippen is proving she's more than just a pretty face. The 46-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder today went with an extra-fiery caption as she updated for her 2 million Instagram followers, with a figure-flaunting photo showing the blonde asserting her personality as well as her flawless sense of style. On Friday, and just in time for the weekend, Larsa shared a stunning ribbed minidress shot as she honored her lucrative Pretty Little Thing partnership, but it was more than just the clothes. Check it out below.