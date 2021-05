The Toronto Raptors entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship. Unfortunately, the Raptors have struggled to consistently win games this season and as of now they are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Had they known that they would be finishing the season as a lottery team, the Raptors may have already decided to undergo a major roster overhaul as early as the 2021 trade deadline.