Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Sasha And Cyrus Have An Intense Confrontation

General Hospital spoilers for Friday's episode promise more drama involving Sasha and Cyrus. He thrives on pushing people's buttons and seems to relish getting pushback. Sasha's learned not to hold back with him, and this could get interesting.

According to SheKnows Soaps, this upcoming confrontation will get quite hostile. The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter revealed that this battle will take place at the Metro Court. Sasha just met with Lucy there, so this run-in happens shortly afterward.