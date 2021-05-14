Worst Quarterbacks Of All Time

Countless quarterbacks have lined up behind center throughout the history of the NFL. While it is often the best that are remembered, below are five that were so bad they can't be forgotten.
Despite being selected second overall by the San Diego Chargers in 1998, Ryan Leaf didn't come close to living up to expectations. Over two seasons in San Diego and then one with the Dallas Cowboys, he put up a 4-17 record while throwing 36 interceptions, according to Football Reference.
While he was a superstar in college, Johnny Manziel's profile didn't translate into success after he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. In a career that lasted only 14 games across two seasons, Manziel was only notable for putting up seven touchdowns, interceptions and fumbles apiece.
Russell is better known for his massive contract, which helped spur a rookie salary scale in the NFL, as reported by NFL.com. His career didn't even com close to his earnings, as he fought weight and conditioning issues while throwing 18 touchdowns to 23 interceptions over three seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
Peterman is notorious for having one of the worst debuts of all time when he threw five interceptions in a single half against the Los Angeles Chargers. In his two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Peterman threw three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Smith quickly proved that he wasn't the franchise savior the Cincinnatti Bengals thought they were drafting when he was selected third overall in 1999. In his four seasons with the Bengals, he threw five touchdowns with 12 interceptions.