Bulls Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Wizards & Cavaliers

Bradley Beal facial reaction after hearing ref's decision
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is one of the superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. The Wizards may have been consistently telling everyone in the league that they don't have any plan of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, with their inability to build a roster that can legitimately contend for an NBA championship title, many believe that it would only be a matter of time before Beal follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Washington.

Bradley Beal Emerging As A Potential Offseason Trade Target For Bulls

Bradley Beal making plays for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards is the Chicago Bulls. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, there's a "speculative talk" around the league that Beal could be a target for the Bulls in the upcoming offseason. With their current performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Bulls must be aware that the duo of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine isn't enough to help them achieve their main goal.

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another superstar like Beal to their roster this summer.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal looking at the score board
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

In a recent article, Andrew Miller of Fansided's Pippen Ain't Easy came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Bulls to acquire Beal from the Wizards in the 2021 offseason. The hypothetical deal isn't only between the Bulls and the Wizards but also involves the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Bulls would get Beal and Cedi Osman, the Wizards would receive Coby White, Thaddeus Young, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick, and the Cavaliers would acquire Tomas Satoransky, Lauri Markkanen, and Rui Hachimura.

Bulls Form Own 'Big Three' Next Season

The proposed trade scenario is undeniably a no-brainer for the Bulls. By just sacrificing Satoransky, Markannen, White, Young, and a future first-round pick, the Bulls would be acquiring a third superstar that would allow them to form their own "Big Three" with LaVine and Vucevic in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Beal would help the Bulls further improve their mediocre offense that currently ranks 18th in the league, scoring 108.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Beal wouldn't have a hard time sharing the Bulls' backcourt with LaVine since both of them are capable of excelling on the court with or without the ball in their hands.

Does The Trade Makes Sense For Cavaliers & Wizards?

The Cavaliers would benefit from helping the Bulls and the Wizards facilitate the blockbuster trade. The suggested deal would allow them to swap Allen and Nance Jr. with two young and promising big men who could stretch the floor in Markkanen and Hachimura while also adding a young backup guard for Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in Satoransky.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Beal, the Wizards would be receiving three talented players in White, Allen, and Nance Jr. who could all be part of their next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington.

