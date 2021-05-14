Bulls Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Wizards & Cavaliers

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is one of the superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. The Wizards may have been consistently telling everyone in the league that they don't have any plan of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, with their inability to build a roster that can legitimately contend for an NBA championship title, many believe that it would only be a matter of time before Beal follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Washington.