Bulls Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Wizards & Cavaliers

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards is the Chicago Bulls. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, there's a "speculative talk" around the league that Beal could be a target for the Bulls in the upcoming offseason. With their current performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Bulls must be aware that the duo of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine isn't enough to help them achieve their main goal.

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Bulls should strongly consider adding another superstar like Beal to their roster this summer.