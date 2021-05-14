Sofia Vergara Rocks String Bikini For '90s Sunscreen Surprise

Sofia Vergara is experiencing high traffic on her Instagram as a 90's bikini video of her racks up views. The 48-year-old sitcom star, known for hosting Spanish travel show Fuera De Serie back in the 1990s, was in full throwback mode for her fans last night, posting right from shores in her younger days and babbling away in her native tongue while getting a good sunscreen spritz. Posting for her 21.6 million followers, the Modern Family alum went for full coverage, but the finish was skimpy. Check it out below.