Iggy Azalea is quite literally dropping a massive Louis Vuitton surprise while in a super-tiny and Juicy Couture tube top. The 30-year-old rapper and mom to 2020-born son Onyx went full bombshell in her Thursday night Instagram share, posting for her 14.5 million followers and in generous giveaway mode. Joining the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have made headlines for appearing in a sea of designer bags as they offer the lot to one lucky fan, Iggy offered her good looks and way more. Check it out below.