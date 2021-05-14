LA Lakers Should Have Traded Dennis Schroder, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope & Talen Horton-Tucker For Kyle Lowry Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was one of the most coveted veteran players on the trade market before the deadline. When the Raptors started listening to offers for Lowry, several title contenders that were in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power have immediately called them regarding a potential deal. However, after hearing the Raptors' asking price, all of Lowry's suitors backed out.

One of the teams who were rumored to be interested in adding Lowry this season was the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.