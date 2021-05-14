Trending Stories
Who Is The Actress Who Plays Young Katy Perry In The 'Electric' Music Video?

Katy Perry rocks hoop earrings and pink headband
Shutterstock | 2324288
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Katy Perry gave her younger self a few nudges in the right direction in the new music video for "Electric," and she got a little help from a cute cartoon companion. 

As reported by Rolling Stone, "Electric" is one of the songs included on the track list for Pokémon 25: The Album, so it's only fitting that one of the creatures from the Pokémon franchise appeared with Katy in the uplifting tune's music video. Viewers were also introduced to an alternate version of young "Katheryn Hudson," which is Katy's real name. The actress who played that role was a dead ringer for the singer.  

A Blast To The Past

Meili Aspen playing guitar in the 'Electric' video
YouTube | Capitol Records

In the "Electric" video, Katy and Pikachu visit a lighthouse in Hawaii. The duo then travels back in time, where they find a young Katheryn and Pichu, the unevolved form of Pikachu. Despite the video's title, neither Pokémon get to use their electrical powers.

It soon becomes obvious that Katy and Pikachu don't want their younger selves to see them. They watch Katheryn performing for a small, initially disinterested crowd at a farmer's market, then they follow her into a  vintage store. This is where Katy sneakily introduces Katheryn to her future wild style, and she gets her to notice a poster for a talent show. 

So Who Plays Katheryn As A Teen?

 

The lucky actress who was cast as Katy's young look-alike is named Meili Aspen Caputo. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a "Hawai’i Opera Theater Member, Singer, Dancer, Actress, Model, Martial Artist." 

In 2018, Meili told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald that she was a huge American Idol fan growing up, but she never imagined that she'd be playing one of the show's judges someday. The 15-year-old performer holds a few pageant titles, including Little Miss U.S. Pre-teen Hawaii 2016. She has also auditioned for America's Got Talent. The song she chose was a toughie: "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera. 

Meili's Future Aspirations 

It's evident that Meili can also act, and she has something in common with Katy: They've both channeled Disney princesses. Meili starred as Princess Jasmine in the play Aladdin Jr. at a venue in Hawaii, while Katy has dressed up like Snow White for Disney night on American Idol.

Meili wants to be a "famous singer and dancer," but she also has a backup career plan. She said that she wants to attend college and study forensics, which might not might not happen if appearing alongside Katy in a music video helps make her "Teenage Dream" come true.

Katy Talks About Evolving In The 'Electric' Music Video

 

"Electric" is an inspirational song that captures the excitement of pursuing a dream and feeling it in one's grasp. For the music video, Carlos Lopez, the director of Raya and the Last Dragon, helped bring Katy and Pikachu's journey back in time to life. 

"Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu," Katy said of the video's concept. "We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

 Pokémon 25: The Album will drop this fall.

