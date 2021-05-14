Katy Perry gave her younger self a few nudges in the right direction in the new music video for "Electric," and she got a little help from a cute cartoon companion.

As reported by Rolling Stone, "Electric" is one of the songs included on the track list for Pokémon 25: The Album, so it's only fitting that one of the creatures from the Pokémon franchise appeared with Katy in the uplifting tune's music video. Viewers were also introduced to an alternate version of young "Katheryn Hudson," which is Katy's real name. The actress who played that role was a dead ringer for the singer.