Mavericks Could Land Lonzo Ball Via Sign-And-Trade Deal With Pelicans In 2021 Free Agency

Lonzo Ball surveying the court
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the most coveted young players on the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Pelicans need to do to bring Ball back is to match the offers from other NBA teams. However, though he's currently showing improved chemistry with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, it still remains a big question mark if the Pelicans are willing to break the bank to re-sign the former No. 2 pick this summer.

Lonzo Ball To Mavericks

Lonzo Ball looking for an open teammate
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Once Ball and the Pelicans fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in adding the young floor general to their roster. One of the potential suitors of Ball is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Mavericks on the list of potential sign-and-trade partners for the Pelicans in the deal involving Ball this summer. The Mavericks may have rising stars like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on their roster, but in order to make a noise in the loaded Western Conference, they obviously still need to make major upgrades on their roster.

Lonzo Ball's On-Court Impact On Mavericks

Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Targeting Ball in free agency would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks. Ball would give the Mavericks a long-term answer at the starting point guard position and bring a tremendous improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being an incredible playmaker and passer, he would also give the Mavericks a very reliable third-scoring option behind Doncic and Porzingis.

He could also help in terms of rebounding, defending the perimeter, and floor-spacing. This season, the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Lonzo Ball's Fit Alongside Luka Doncic

Doncic is set to benefit the most from the potential acquisition of Ball this summer. The arrival of Ball in Dallas would lessen the burden on Doncic's shoulders in terms of playmaking, scoring, and ball-handling.

"Doncic needs another reliable offensive option to turn to for production, which is why going after Lonzo Ball makes sense," Siegel wrote. "Not only can he score and shoot from beyond-the-arc, but Lonzo Ball is a great facilitator that can take a ton of pressure off of Luka Doncic within the flow of the Mavericks’ offense."

Mavericks Expected To Receive Strong Competition In Getting Lonzo Ball's Service

Ball would definitely be intrigued by the idea of forming a lethal trio with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas. However, the Mavericks aren't the only team that is expected to aggressively pursue Ball this summer. Aside from the Mavericks, Siegel also listed the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers as potential sign-and-trade partners for the Pelicans in the upcoming offseason.

Like the Mavericks, the Bulls and the Clippers are also looking to upgrade their backcourt. Both teams were also heavily linked to Ball before the 2021 trade deadline.

