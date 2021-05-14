Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler have something in common: Neither was afraid to put Ben Affleck on blast for alleged inappropriate behavior. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that the two women will hang out and bond over their shared disgust with the Gigli actor anytime soon, considering that Mulaney and Munn are reportedly dating. An insider told People that the comedian and the X-Men: Apocalypse star "met at church in Los Angeles."

The source added that the couple is taking things "slow" right now. However, Mulaney moved on pretty quickly from his six-year marriage.